ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.01242554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00205699 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004041 BTC.

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

