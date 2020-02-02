Zen Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $160,074.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

