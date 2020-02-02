Zennies Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Zennies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market cap of $94,040.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zennies has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.