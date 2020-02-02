ZEON (ZEON) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $15,719.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

