Zero Trading Up 170.2% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $9,958.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zero has traded up 170.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00114535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,049,148 coins and its circulating supply is 7,993,707 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.