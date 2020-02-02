Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,629.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $216,673.00 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,394.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.04036658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00703639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,016,658 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

