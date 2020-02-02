Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $376,769.00 and $3,706.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

