ZeuxCoin Trading 71.1% Higher This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $70,212.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.14 or 0.05925883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013149 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

