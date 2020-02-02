Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0078

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $467,578.00 and $18,438.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.