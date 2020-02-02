Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $62.21 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Radar Relay, DEx.top and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,162,481,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,871,013,982 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

