Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of ZION opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

