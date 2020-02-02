ZMINE (ZMN) Hits Market Capitalization of $291,608.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $291,608.00 and $221.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00362985 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010700 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011304 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

