Zoomba (ZBA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $701.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016869 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00124891 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 414.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

