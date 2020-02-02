ZPER (ZPR) Trading Up 49.9% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ZPER has a market cap of $916,296.00 and $12.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Allbit, Bit-Z and Liquid.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

