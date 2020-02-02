ZrCoin Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $112,741.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00016417 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

