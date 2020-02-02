ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $47,286.00 and $54.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00782396 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

