ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0010

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $958,343.00 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.