Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 16,809 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.09% of AMERCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.27. 61,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. AMERCO has a one year low of $336.39 and a one year high of $426.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.68.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

