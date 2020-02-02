Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 103,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

