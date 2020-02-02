Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.99. The stock had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $397.00 and a 12-month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.96.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

