Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 47,359 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Everest Re Group worth $31,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.57. 451,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $208.01 and a 12 month high of $281.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day moving average of $261.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

