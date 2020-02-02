Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after buying an additional 368,474 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,259,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $99.80. 2,637,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

