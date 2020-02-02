Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 109,950 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 7,696,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

