Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 313,918 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 313,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,602,000. TD Ameritrade makes up 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TD Ameritrade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of AMTD stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $47.48. 3,653,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,212. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

