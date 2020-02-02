Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises 4.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allergan worth $43,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,631. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

