Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Zayo Group worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,467,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 1,797,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

