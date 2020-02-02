Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

