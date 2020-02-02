Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Okta worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

