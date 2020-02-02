Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First American Financial worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 269.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,449 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $17,495,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 199,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 763,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,508. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

