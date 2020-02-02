Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $9.38 on Friday, reaching $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

