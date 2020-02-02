Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,231 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,126,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

PINS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. 9,295,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,319,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

