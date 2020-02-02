Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,725 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 625,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

