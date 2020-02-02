Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $18.52 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.59. 18,158,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

