Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 268,667 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 115.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 335,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 823.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 245,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last three months.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.