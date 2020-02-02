Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.06% of KKR & Co Inc worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 228,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 9,965,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

