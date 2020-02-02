Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,901,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,723,000 after buying an additional 176,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,687,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,900. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.