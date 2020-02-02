Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.