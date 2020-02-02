Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CATC traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 22,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,219. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.