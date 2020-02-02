Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $10.08 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.14. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.