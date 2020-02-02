Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $10.63 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TCF Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $22,135,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 783,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,533. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

