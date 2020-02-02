Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $15.02 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,019,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.78. The company had a trading volume of 722,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,354. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.