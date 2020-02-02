Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $16.64 Million in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. 2,439,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,057. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $111.65 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.