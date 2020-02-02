Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $23.18 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,000. Citigroup makes up about 2.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.41. 17,097,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

