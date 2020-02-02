Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $17,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 722.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 465,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 161,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 6,999,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

