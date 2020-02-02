Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 410,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,151. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

