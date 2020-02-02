Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,254,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,629,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

