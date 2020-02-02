Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

NYSE EDU traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $121.55. 2,473,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

