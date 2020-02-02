Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. 8,656,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.