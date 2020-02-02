Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 218,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 991,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 642,520 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. Finally, TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,410,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,328,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

