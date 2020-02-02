Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 214,062 China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHL traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $41.04. 2,080,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

